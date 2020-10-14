Thomas F. Nash
Graveside services for Thomas F. Nash, 82, of Camden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Corrigan Funeral Home.
Richard Strong
Services for Richard Strong, 76, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Strong died Oct. 12, 2020, in Lufkin.
Charlene Weaver
Services for Charlene Weaver, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Village Mills Cemetery in Hardin County. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Ms. Weaver was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Port Arthur and died Oct. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
