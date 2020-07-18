Dianna Faye Camp
Services for Dianna Faye Camp, 65, of Diboll, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Dianna was born August 10, 1954 in Livingston, Texas, the daughter of the late Ruby (Poncho) and Phillip Thompson. She passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Dianna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mom…your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure…you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Survivors include her children, Gene Bode Williams Jr. and wife Cindy, Mallory Faye Williams and Jason Camp and wife Carrie; grandchildren, Mia Faye Williams, Lenai Dianna Battise, Latavian James Forney, Quinten James Williams, Greyson Bode Williams, Lauren Camp, Carson Camp and Cooper Camp; siblings, Floyd and Waynne Poncho, Maryllis and Leslie Williams and Victor Thompson; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dianna was preceded in death by her husband, James Archie “Jim” Camp; brother, Grady Thompson; and sister, Ethel Marie Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Reyna, Kyle Guevara, Eddie Ray Guevara, Blake Celestine, Daelan Thompson and Germariyea Mott.
Memorial contributions in Dianna’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.