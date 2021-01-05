Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Manuel Mesa, 63, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Mesa was born March 25, 1957 in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato, Mexico to Ma Carmen Hernandez Alonso and the late J. Jesus Mesa Gonzales, and died Thursday, December 31, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Mesa had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He worked at Texas Metal Casting as a Molder and retired after 30 years of service. He was a loving father and grandfather and was beloved by many. Mr. Mesa was member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, M. Reyna Mesa of Lufkin; children and their spouses, Jose Luis and Rebecca Meza of Eagle Pass, Jose Jaime and Yazmin Meza, Maria Guadalupe and Esteban Ramos, Manuel and Veronica Mesa, all of Lufkin, Adriana Candelaria Meza and fiance’ Lenton Garcia of Houston; mother, Ma Carmen Hernandez Mesa of Valle de Santiago, Gto, Mexico; grandchildren, Yesenia, Joseph, Manuel Jr., Andrew, Jared, Christian, Elexi, Rodrigo, Marie, Christopher, Abram; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Mia; brothers and sisters, Guillermo, Ma Amelia, Hector, Moises, Arturo, Rosaura, M. Soledad, Roberto, Jorge, M. Magdalena, Fernando, Armando; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father; first wife, Maria Mercedes Mesa; and brother, Santos.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
