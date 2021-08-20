Beatrice Bryson
Graveside services for Beatrice Bryson, 86, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. today in the Gann Cemetery. Beatrice was born May 12, 1935, and died Aug. 16, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Jimmie Ruby Leola Cook
Graveside services for Jimmie Ruby Leola Cook, 93, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Cook was born May 29, 1928, and died Aug. 16, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Velton Cummings
A celebration of life for Velton Cummings, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Cummings was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Pampa and died Aug. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Frank Howard Sr.
Services for Frank Howard, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Howard was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Lufkin and died Aug. 11, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Jesus Mora Monroy
Services for Jesus Mora Monroy, 40, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Jesus was born July 1, 1981, in Mexico and died Aug. 15, 2021, in North Richland Hills.
Donald Taylor
Services for Donald Taylor, 72, of Lufkin, were held Aug. 17 in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment followed in the Sweet Union Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was born Nov. 28, 1948, in Lufkin and died Aug. 14, 2021, in Rusk. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
