Jeremiah Dixon, 24, of Lufkin, was born May 31, 1996 in Jasper, Texas, to Charles Dixon and Glenda Campbell, and died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jeremiah was born premature and wasn’t even supposed to survive. He spent his first five months at UTMB in Galveston. At 14 months, he was adopted by Charles and Glenda Dixon and given the name, Jeremiah John Dixon and lovingly called “Miah”.
Jeremiah graduated from Central High School and loved his bus rides and friends. At Central, his teachers taught him how to use the computer, which became his main source of entertainment. Among others, his favorites were Netflix, YouTube, and Dukes of Hazzard. Jeremiah even taught his dad how to use the computer.
His favorite time of year was Christmas. Jeremiah especially loved the downtown parade, the lighting of Rudolph, and attending Polar Express, which he had done for the last 22 years. He enjoyed riding the electric cart through Walmart, Target, Sam’s, Lowes, and Home Depot checking out every toy, DVD and Christmas tree.
“Miah” was the kid who said he liked your car, truck, or van. He loved trains — real and toys. Jeremiah always asked how you were. He loved life and people. When he smiled and showed off his teeth, it was because he was proud of the job that Dr. Griffin and Hollywood Dental had done on them.
Jeremiah loved food! His favorite meal was lunch because he got to eat out. Before all of his appointments with Dr. Epperson he got to eat out at Golden Coral. Among his favorite foods were corn dogs from Sonic, hamburgers from Burger King, chicken strips from Jack in the Box, and chicken nuggets from McDonalds. And definitely don’t forget to add large fries and a Dr.Pepper!
Jeremiah loved to ride shot gun around Lufkin, paying attention to every sign and train whistle. He also loved garage sales. Jeremiah loved to go anywhere that he could talk to people, especially little children. He hated to hear anyone cry.
Everyone that knew Jeremiah realized how kindhearted he was. Despite being legally blind and having hearing problems he was always happy and loved everyone. Jeremiah had many special friends that he loved to visit- Henry at H.D., Greg Harper, Dr. Sid Epperson, Dr. Ha, and customer service at Walmart when he couldn’t find his dad in the store. “He will be dearly missed and I loved him!” written by a very proud Dad.
Jeremiah is survived by his father, Charles Dixon; sisters, Char Richards and husband John, Ashley Sanchez and husband Patricio, Belinda Cruz, Miriam Tomes, and Rachel Dixon; brothers, Alex Dixon and wife Amy Jo, Nathan Dixon, Jacob Dixon, Joshua Dixon, Michael Dixon, and James Dixon; nieces, Montana Kalka, Cheyene Kalka, and many more; nephews, William Kalka; great nephew, Zachary Myers; and great niece, Anni Mae Myers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Dixon; grandparents, Muriel (Breeden) and James Campbell; sisters, Christy Lynn and Annisa Leann Dixon.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Dr. Sid Epperson, Dr. Ha, and the Central ISD staff, who were like family to Jeremiah.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
