Charles Arnold
A Celebration of Life for Charles Arnold, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Reed and Bob Brown officiating. Private family graveside services will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Charles was born November 10, 1938 in Smith County, Texas to the late Louise (McElvany) Arnold and J.C. Arnold. However, because the doctor was not present until November 11 to sign his birth certificate, the long-standing family joke became that he claimed two birthdays. He died Monday July 25, 2022 at his residence, after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Charles graduated from East Texas State University with a BS in Animal Science and a MS in Agricultural Education. After graduation, he managed a beef cattle operation in Honey Grove, Texas and then landed a job in Bowie County as an assistant County Extension Agent. In 1968, he and his family moved to Lufkin where he began his position as one of the Angelina County Agricultural Extension Agents.
Over the next 15 years, he not only worked with residents of Angelina County on all things agriculture but also was heavily involved with the 4-H program. That program flourished during those years with kids competing in and winning County, District and State 4-H competitions. During major show season, his time was filled with hauling kids and cattle, and clipping and fitting for the show ring. Under Mr. Arnold, 4-Hers were also elected to District and State offices. In 1979, Mr. Arnold received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents. He must have been popular with the 4-Hers in Angelina County as his house was wrapped numerous times during those years.
In 1982, Charles was approached by a group of community leaders, some of whom had kids active in the 4-H program, about creating a local facility for kids to show their livestock. He left the Extension Service to work with the Angelina County Expo Board and was named director when it opened in 1983. Charles managed that facility until his retirement in 2004, and he was inducted into the Expo Wall of Fame in 2016.
Charles was a founding member of The Lufkin Roundtable, formally established in 1989. This group of men are famous for cooking ribeyes and fajitas, frying fish, drinking coffee, and solving the world’s problems. However, most importantly, they set up a scholarship fund after Charles’ son Chuck passed away in 1988. Since the spring of 1989, when the first three $1000 scholarships were given, Angelina County senior 4-H and FFA members have benefitted from the radical generosity of these men. As of the Spring of 2022, The Lufkin Roundtable has awarded approximately $500,000 in scholarships. Today, The Roundtable continues to live by Charles’ favorite motto, “To Make The Best Better”.
Charles and JoAnn were long-time members of LifePoint Church of Lufkin, formerly Calvary Baptist Church. He was ordained as Deacon in 2019 and loved participating in the Chili Cook-Offs and Trunk or Treat. Charles was also a member of the Lufkin Host Lions Club for over 56 years and was a member of the infamous Team 13. Since his retirement, he could be found at the corner popcorn stand during the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, or as of last year, engineering the Z&OO train at Ellen Trout Park and Zoo.
Papa, as he was known to the grandkids, loved that all the kids played sports. He was always up to attend a game and cheer (loudly) for them. Even though he did not understand soccer, he was certainly a fan while his grandkids were playing. Family gatherings usually included a special dessert for Papa or homemade ice cream followed by a “friendly” game of Phase 10. Papa loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, or being at the lake or the ocean with family. He truly never met a stranger and would start up a conversation with anyone anywhere.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Chris Caraway of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Glen and JonAnna Arnold of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cole Caraway and wife Kristin, Corinne Caraway, Kimberlin Arnold, Charlie Arnold, and Addyson Arnold; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Larkin Jarvis of Texarkana; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles “Chuck” Arnold; wife of 58 years, JoAnn; parents; and brother, TL Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Cole Caraway, Charlie Arnold, Mark Gorman, Jason Hodges, Brent Primrose and Bob Inselmann.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Lufkin Roundtable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lufkin High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.