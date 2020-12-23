September 18, 1932 – December 20, 2020
Barbara Joan Miller, 88, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away at Country Village, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Barbara was born September 18, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to John C. and Gladys Webber. Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Wharton High School, where she was active in band and cheerleading. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1955 with a Bachelor in Education. Several years later, she received her Master Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin. She taught children for 36 years in several school districts including Lufkin ISD and Brazosport ISD and was a substitute teacher after her retirement.
While in college at University of Texas, she married her high school boyfriend, Kennard D. Miller, in 1952. She was a devoted mother to their five children and a wonderful Grandma to her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Barbara was passionate about attending her church, volunteering at The Food Basket, and Women’s Shelter Resale Shop, cooking, going on family trips, and being the best friend to many.
She is survived by her son, Kennard D. Miller Jr. (Melody) of Lake Jackson, and daughters, Karen Parrett (Larry) Lake Jackson, Kathleen Smith (Bill) Driftwood, TX, Carolyn Beavers (Mark), Lufkin, TX, and Angela O’Heeron (Pete), Clear Lake, TX. Grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Stephen Parrett, Adam Parrett, Taylor Parrett, Kristen Bramblett, Audrey Smith, Conner O’Heeron, Parker O’Heeron, and Grace O’Heeron. Great-granddaughters Emily Parrett, Madeline Parrett, Caitlin Parrett, and Jocelyn Wheelus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennard D. Miller Sr.
Her Pallbearers will be her six grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Kennedy, Kelly Kennedy, Bill Byrd, and Ross Poteet.
Due to the Covid-19, a private family service will be held in Wharton, Texas.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.restwoodfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.