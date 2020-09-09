George Lee Dyer
Paradise — George Lee Dyer, 80, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Decatur.
Rev. Gary Dimmitt will officiate. Pallbearers are to include Shane Anderson, Rick Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Ron Gidrey, Larry Cobb, and Gary Cobb.
George was born October 25, 1939, to Hubert and Louise (Kelly) Dyer in Lufkin, Texas. He was united in marriage to Sandy Burnett on May 28, 2016, in Bridgeport, Texas. George was an engineer at Lufkin Industries and a retired Reverend, and a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bridgeport. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Cookie Dyer.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Dyer of Paradise; his daughter, Leean Bozeman and husband Chris of Huntington, Tx; his step-daughters, Sue Tabanou and husband Eric of Woodlands, Tx, and Debbie Trapani of Austin, Tx; his step-sons, Rick Anderson and wife Angela of Pearland, Tx, Tadd Anderson and wife Kathy of Galva, IL, Shane Anderson and wife Cheri of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his grandson, Adam Coxwell of Indiana; his sister, Betty Lawson and husband Jerrold of Tuscon, Az; numerous extended family and a host of friends. Hawkins Funeral Home, 940-683-2211, Hawkinsfuneralhome.com.
