Tommy Gerald Tobias
Wells – Funeral services for Tommy Gerald Tobias, 73, of Wells, Tx will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 3PM at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. Visitation is Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home in Alto. Mr. Tobias died Saturday, June 26, in Wells. He was born June 20, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to Tom Ed Tobias and Lavon Creel Tobias. Tommy lived most of his life in the Wells area and was a Christian. He had worked for many years as a truck driver and loved hunting, fishing, gardening and tractors. He was preceded in death by son Shane Tobias, mother Mattie Lavon Hicks, step mother Nell Hicks, father Tom Ed Tobias, brothers Jackie Hicks and Charles Edward Tobias and great grandson Daniel Weston Redd. Tommy is survived by daughters and son-in-law Wynette Tolley of Wells, Felinda Redd of Wells and Amanda Lynn Scarbrough (Billy), sister Judy Montes (Wayne) of Wells, step daughter Linda Zapalac, father Earl Hicks of Alto, grandchildren Lacy Moore, Rachel Moore, Dwain Moore, Chassidy Redd, Kade Redd, Kylan Redd, Swayde Scarbrough, Kolton Scarbrough, Annaliese Scarbrough, Hunter Tobias, Carter Tobias Tullos, Cody Redd, Roger Redd, Bryan Zapalac and Cassandra Zapalac as well as 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Jeremy Allen, Dwain Moore, Kolton Scarbrough, Roger Redd, Mickey Johnson, Kiley Johnson, Dakota Henry and Jaden Ray. Honorary pallbearers are Cody Redd, Kylan Redd and Kade Redd.
O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home Alto, Texas
936-858-4111 — contactallenfh@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.