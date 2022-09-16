Death notices Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William CrosslandWilliam Crossland, 87, of Zavalla, died Sept. 13, 2022. He was born Jan. 30, 1935. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman dies in Friday morning crash on US Highway 69 northFreddy’s to open location in LufkinWoman fatally shoots boyfriendAuthorities seize eight-liners across Angelina CountyLufkin police: Victim conscious and alert after accidental shooting in Crown ColonyLufkin teen dies in auto-pedestrian collision in BroaddusBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cheese balls, baked goods, a speakeasy and moreTexas State Forest Festival opens today with new carnivalSuspended county judge, former road engineer move to quash criminal indictmentsResidents address public safety, infrastructure concerns during town hall meeting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
