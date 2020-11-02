William “Billy” David Terry
December 7, 1967 – October 28, 2020
William “Billy” David Terry was born December 7, 1967 in Palestine, Texas to Herbert Harvey Terry, Jr. and Geneva Lee Sessum. He was called to his eternal home on October 28, 2020 in Groveton, TX at the age of 52 years.
Billy was a hard worker. He worked as a welder for many years and turned to painting in the woodworking industry in his later years. Billy was known for his “gift of the gab” and rarely ever met a stranger. He enjoyed visiting with people and he especially enjoyed time that he spent with his family and many friends. He loved his “paw” and his brothers. Billy could not wait for the time that he could catch up with his boys. He also, loved to be outdoors and go fishing, gardening, and playing with his dog, Nova. Billy also belonged as a member to the National Rifle Association.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Jennifer Slade-Terry of Groveton, TX; step-daughters: Jacqueline Ward and husband, Chad of Gunbarrel City, TX and Brittany Slade of Groveton, TX; step-granddaughter, Aston Ward of Gunbarrel City, TX; mother, Geneva Sessum and husband, Donald of Etoile, TX; brothers: Lawrence Harvey Terry and wife, Teresa of Sebastopol, TX and Aubrey Lee Terry “Shane” and wife, Tracy of Sebastopol, TX; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jacklynn and Kenneth Higgins; father-in-law, Gary Ashton, Sr.; brother-in-law, Damien Ashton and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hebert H. Terry, Jr. brother, Clifford Erwin Terry and brother-in-law, Gary Ashton, Jr.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating and Roy Phelps assisting. Interment at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, TX.
Pallbearers: Danny Crisp, Brian Smith, Marshall Quin, Harvey Terry, Shane Terry, Ken Higgins, Keith Dick, Chad Ward
Honorary Pallbearers: Roy Phelps, Craig Parten, Tevin Edmondson, Joe Skaliki, Andrew Horan, Jonathan Horan
