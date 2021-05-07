David Thornhill
Funeral services for David Thornhill, 73, of Huntington will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery. The family requests everyone wear masks due to Covid 19.
Mr. Thornhill was born September 12, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Zenobia (Fancher) and David Aubrey Thornhill, and died Thursday, May 6, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Thornhill was a lifelong resident of Huntington. He worked for Abitibi Papermill, retiring after 33 years of service. His hobbies included fishing, doing woodwork, yardwork, drawing, and photography. He loved animals, having cook-outs, and more than anything spending time with his family. Mr. Thornhill was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Thornhill of Huntington; son, Kevin Thornhill of Huntington; sisters-in-law, Belinda Vanglahn of Apple Springs, Linda Collins and Brenda Stanbery, both of Huntington; aunt, Jo Butler of Lufkin; his loving cat, Sam; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don Thornhill and Herbert Vanglahn.
Pallbearers will be Eric Stanbery, Eric Hostetter, Lance Butler, Bob Whitehurst, Jared Bryan, and Dylan Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Clevenger, Bunk Butler, and all the men he worked with at the papermill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.