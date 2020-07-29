Mary Evelyn Russell Taylor
Mary Evelyn Russell Taylor was born to Dee and Arlene (Anderson) Russell on August 7, 1939 in Angelina County. She left this world on July 25, 2020 to be with the Lord after a long, courageous fight with Parkinson’s disease.
Mary married Melvin Lee Taylor on August 17, 1956. They shared many hobbies such as flying kites on the beach, square dancing, fishing, RVing, outdoor camping and studying God’s word. Mary also loved going on a cruise. Mary graduated valedictorian of Huntington High School class of 1957.
Mary and Melvin had two sons: Michael Earl Taylor and Melvin Lee Taylor, Jr. Unfortunately, they lost Melvin Jr. to a car accident and Michael after a battle with brain cancer.
Mary was a life-long reader and an aspiring author who had written several books and short stories. She won First Place for a short story at the Beaumont Writers Conference. Though she was never published, she enjoyed the creative effort a great deal. She was also a talented artist in pencil drawings, portraits and scenery.
Mary believed in always doing one’s best and was well known in the East Texas medical field. She began her work in the medical field at the old Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin, Texas by becoming a PBX operator. She worked her way up from this position to working in medical records. Melvin and Mary moved to Jacksonville where Mary worked at Nan Travis Hospital. The next move was to Ft. Worth where Mary worked at Peter Smith Hospital as a medical supervisor. Their last move brought them back to the Lufkin area. Here, Mary worked as an office manager for Dr. Robert Garrett, Dr. Joanie Meany, and Dr. Brent Campbell.
Mary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1997. She immediately started studying this disease looking for coping tips and new treatments. Mary was in the first East Texas group to use the DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) surgery developed, in part, by her doctor, Dr. George M. Plotkin, PhD, MD in Tyler, Texas. This surgery is designed to minimize the symptoms of movement disorders, including Parkinson’s. She was also one of the first patients to have the surgery to allow her to receive dopamine internally using an abdominal pump.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1st from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances should be Affinity Hospice, any other local hospice, or the Parkinson Foundation.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
