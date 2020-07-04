Janet Marion Carnegis
Janet Marion Carnegis, 89, of Lufkin, was born June 26, 1931 in Metairie, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Marion (Anderson) and Ulyses Larose. She passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Pinnacle Senior Living facility in Lufkin, Texas.
Mrs. Carnegis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Downing and husband Don of Sugar Land, Connie Reeves and husband Mark of Lufkin, and Sirina York of Lake Jackson; sons, John Carnegis of Lufkin and Nicholas Carnegis of Houston; sisters, Gloria Mays of San Diego, California and Annie Triplett and husband Mel of Florida; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carnegis was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas P. Carnegis; and sister, Betty Esteve.
The family will have a private Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church followed by a private burial service in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
