Jerry Smith Morton
Jerry Smith Morton, 75, of Diboll, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital. Jerry was born March 27, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of the late Odessa (Griffin) and Albert Houston Morton.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved horses, shooting, fishing and everything country. He had worked at General Dynamics at Fort Hood. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Morton of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kelli Morton of Troup; daughters, Lauryn Morton of Lufkin, Marti Spence of Huffman, Cristi Dauchenbaugh of Crosby, Melinda Morton of Humble, Gail Obier of Lampassas and JoAnna Coleman of Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Jennifer, Stephani, Katelyn, Kourtney and Kiele; and great-grandchildren, Haiden, Landon, Rhett and Adelyn.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughters, Rebecca Morton and Carla Morton; grandson, Kyle Obier; and brother, Edward Morton.
Jerry’s family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
