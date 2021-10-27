Services for Della Marjorie (Margie) Beasley Jennings, 83, of Diboll, were held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street with Bro. Johnny Bird officiating. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Margie was born September 24, 1938 in Angelina County, Texas, the daughter of the late Lella (Thompson) and Anderson Thomas Beasley. She passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Margie was a lifelong resident of Diboll and was a member of Diboll First Baptist Church. She was married to James Wesley Jennings, Jr. She enjoyed working in her yard and was a former member of the Diboll Garden Club. Margie loved cooking and baking and was best known for her homemade pies. She retired from Walmart in Lufkin after many years as a night stocker.
Margie is survived by her sons, Tony Jennings of Diboll and Ronny Jennings and wife Connie of Lufkin. She was known as Granny by her grandkids – grandson Wesley Jennings of Lufkin and granddaughter Kay’Lee Matula and husband Garrett of League City.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Wesley Jennings, Jr.; parents; brothers, Talbert, L. B. and R. V. Beasley; special niece Roxanna Beasley Herrington and other family and friends.
