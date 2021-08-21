David Duncan
Graveside services for David Duncan, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Duncan was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Dallas and died Aug. 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
Floyd Gilmore Jr.
Services for Floyd Gilmore Jr., 57, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Gilmore was born July 23, 1964, in Lufkin and died Aug. 13, 2021, in Lufkin. Dorothy Hartsfield
Dorothy Hartsfield
Graveside services for Dorothy Hartsfield, 61, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Hartsfield was born April 14, 1960, in Lufkin and died August 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Mortuary.
Leta Limbrick
Cremation arrangements for Leta Limbrick, 97, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home with interment of cremains to be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Limbrick was born Aug. 22, 1923, in Albany, Kentucky, and died Aug. 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.