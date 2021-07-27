Funeral services for Carrol “Gene” Hargis, 88, of Lufkin were held Monday, July 26, 2021 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed in Melrose Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Hargis was born December 16, 1932 in Sacul, Texas to the late Iva Marcella (Sullivan) and Arlington Vertis Hargis, and died Friday, July 23, 2021 in a local assisted living facility.
Mr. Hargis was a 1951 graduate of Pasadena High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Lufkin Industries following 30 plus years of employment as an electrician. He was a Shriner for 60 years. Mr. Hargis was a ham radio operator, call sign K5GQC. He loved family functions, eating, and traveling in the RV with family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly. Mr. Hargis was a member of Redland Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Carol Athey of Jacksonville; special friend, Ranleigh McAdams of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law, Christine Hargis of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tonya LaForge and husband Kevin of Lufkin, John Wars of San Antonio, Clay Hargis and wife Jennifer of Mont Belvieu, Seth Hargis and Heather Hargis, both of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Kendall LaForge, Karley LaForge, Cody Williams, Shannon Forrest Holder, Dillon Wars, Cayden Wars, Avery Hargis, Mason Hargis, and Grace Lowe; sister, Sandra Hatchell of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Donald Spicer and wife Audrey of Lufkin; and loved numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Doris June (Spicer) Hargis; son, Glen Hargis; brothers, Danny Hargis and Tommy Ray Hargis, Sr.; and sister, Shirley Hargis.
Pallbearers were Joe Dan Hargis, Craig Hargis, John Hatchell, John Allen Wars, Charles Westerman, and Kevin LaForge.
Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Brown, Seth Hargis, and Frankie Galvan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
