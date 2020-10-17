Sonjia Gail Palmore Morris
Funeral services for Sonjia Gail Palmore Morris, 61, of Lufkin will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Morris was born September 21, 1959 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Donald Deal Palmore and Minnie Lee (Dunn) Palmore Boddie, and died Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Morris resided in Lufkin most of her life and was a nurse at Grace Care Nursing Home. She was a homebody who loved her family and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels. She liked to dance, have a good time, and hang out with friends. Mrs. Morris was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Jerry Wayne Morris of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Rhonda Witter, Jason Witter, all of Lufkin, and Wayne Morris of Dangerfield; daughters and sons-in-law, Cassie and Joey Bynum of Lufkin, Nikki and John Mayhugh of Chireno, Tonya and Ben Williams of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Felecia Palmore of Mississippi, Rusty and Kelly Palmore of Alabama, Michael and Julie Boddie of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Russell Morris of Midlothian; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ryan Stringer; and parents-in-law, Wade and Letha Morris.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
