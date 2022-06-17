Mary Murphy Berry was born on June 12, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Mary Dollard Berry and Charles Willis Berry, Jr. She passed away June 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, one day after her 86th birthday.
There was a gathering of family and friends at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.
Mary was raised in Shreveport by her mother and grandmother. She attended Baylor University from 1954-1958. Throughout her life she was a proud Baylor Alum and huge fan of Baylor athletics.
While at Baylor she met Jimmy Donald Freeman. They graduated from Baylor and married on the same day. Mary and Jimmy resided in Woodville, Texas where they raised their two children, Mary Ann and Don. After Jimmy's death, Mary met and later married Calvin Morris Hubbard in 1986. Mary and Morris resided in Huntington, Texas and enjoyed many retirement years together.
Mary was an educator. She began her career teaching typing in the Colmesneil ISD and Woodville ISD. After earning her Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin University she taught elementary school in both the Colmesneil ISD and Huntington ISD.
Mary enjoyed sewing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. An excellent seamstress, she sewed everything from clothes for herself, her daughter and granddaughters to baby doll clothes, American Girl doll clothes, Halloween costumes, school play costumes and church play costumes. Her favorite travel destinations were to our country's national parks with family and friends. And many summers, holidays, birthdays and graduations were spent with her four grandchildren. Ann, Mary, Elianna and Landon were her pride and joy!
She is preceded in death by her parents and two husbands. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Goodloe Partee of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Don Freeman of Houston, Texas; and her four grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Magnolia Cemetery in Woodville. Officiating was Brother Darryl Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Huntington First Baptist Church or Woodville First Baptist Church. Mary was an active member of both during her life.
Services were under the direction of Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
