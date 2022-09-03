Anderson “Andy” Dupre’, 81, of Lufkin died Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Dupre’ was born August 20, 1941 in Mamou, Louisiana to the late Marcelite (Ardoin) and Arsemis Dupre’.
Mr. Dupre’ had resided in Lufkin for 46 years and previously resided in Center. He was a Pharmacist and owned Medical Arts Pharmacy in Center, and later worked at Eckerd and Abeldt Pharmacies in Lufkin. He served as a Boy Scouts leader and was a member of the Jaycees in Center. While in Lufkin, he volunteered with CISC, was a member of the Lion’s Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the Angelina Photographic Association.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Michael “Mickey” Dupre’ of Lufkin; son, Mark Dupre’ and wife Susie, and their sons, Caleb Dupre’ and Malachi Dupre’, all of Huntsville; son, Sean Dupre’ of Lufkin, his children, Alex Dupre’ and Claire Dupre’, along with their mother, June Dupre’, all of Marble Falls; sister, Wanda Hollier of Lafayette, Louisiana; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Audrey Dupre’, Leo Dupre’; and sister, Mable Fontenot.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.