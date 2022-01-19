Jean (McKinney) Chapman
At the age of 92, Gloria Jean (McKinney) Chapman passed into the loving arms of our Savior on January 12, 2022. She was born June 14, 1929 in Rusk, Texas.
She grew up in and loved Lufkin, Texas. Her childhood was filled with summers playing with cousins making special memories. While her mother attended college during summers to complete her degree in education, Jean spent time with her special Aunt Maggie and her husband. These trips afforded her many experiences such as travelling on a train by herself starting at the age of eight to multiple cities attending sales conventions with them. She shared high school memories at Lufkin High School of learning to drive, gas rationing, football games, playing in Mrs. B.L. Collins’ violin ensemble and her close friendships that lasted a lifetime. She loved all of her Baptist church families and pastors in Pasadena, Texas, Galveston, Texas and Lufkin, Texas. She spoke often of Dr. J.M. Bradford, former pastor of First Baptist Church, Lufkin. She was quick to say that her greatest period of spiritual growth occurred under her current pastor Mark Wilke of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas.
She attended Stephen F. Austin University where she met the love of her life, Devereux. After a whirlwind three month courtship, they married and made Lufkin their home where they were active members of First Baptist Church for over 40 years. Jean served in many capacities from Vacation Bible School in the 1950’s (after three girls came along) to serving on multiple committees and teaching women’s Sunday School classes for many years.
For a period of 10 years, her husband’s job opportunities took the family to Galveston, Texas where she and the family were active at First Baptist Church. The time spent there had special memories of seeing all three of her girls accept Jesus as their eternal Savior. Although she began as a self-taught seamstress when her girls were toddlers, during her years in Galveston, she perfected her sewing ability creating beautiful wardrobes for all three girls and herself culminating with bridal gowns for each daughter. Also, while in Galveston, she was a kindergarten teacher at a private nonsectarian school in a Jewish Temple and served as a substitute teacher in public schools.
She and Devereux welcomed the return to her hometown of Lufkin in 1967 with their family when she re-established old ties and began serving again in various capacities at First Baptist Church. Later as a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church, she worked many years in multiple roles. One special role was as a team member of two medical mission trips to the Amazon when she was in her 70s. She loved the beauty of the Brazilian people and spoke often of the meaningful and sometimes funny memories of those trips.
She was a devoted wife and mother, but most of all she loved the Lord and loved teaching His Word whether it was teaching women’s Sunday School classes or leading BSF Bible studies for seven years at First Baptist Church, or leading community interdenominational Bible studies at St. Cyprian’s Church for 15 years. She considered it a special blessing and a calling to teach the Gospel of John for 10 years at the Mosaic Center. She always pointed out how Jesus prayed for his apostles and how He prays for each group in the past, present and future. Reflecting on John, she stated “Chapters 16 and 17 send chills over you thinking about His protection for each of us. I forget how much He covers us and I like to be reminded of how He does that. John is the book of the Bible I love to live in. It gives me hope for going home.” Many of her bible study devotees lovingly dubbed her “Mama Jean”.
Over the years she was active in many Lufkin civic organizations and clubs including Ki-ANNS, the Dogwood Garden Club, Literary Club and History Club. She loved creating beauty and warmth in her home and shared it with others as she hosted many meetings and entertained family and friends over the years. Her passion for beautifying her surroundings took her outdoors gardening in her flower gardens and vegetable garden. She took great pride in taking a small garden plot and growing some pretty incredible produce. For many years, she could be seen taking early morning walks throughout her neighborhood, at one point walking up to five miles at a time. A testament to her resolve and perseverance, following her husband’s death she chose to assume operations of his business which continues to thrive today under the direction of her daughter.
Travels with her husband took her to Europe, New England, as well as many locations across the United States to attend performances of her brother in which she delighted. A travel highlight was when she was able to go to China and experience the Great Wall of China. She remarked at how beautiful the children were and how warm and welcoming the people were.
Since she and her beloved Devereux eloped and never had a big wedding with all the trimmings, their 50th wedding anniversary was particularly special as she finally had a reception worthy of her beautiful marriage, complete with a wedding cake made by Mrs. Trahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lila McKinney; and by her beloved husband, Devereux, to whom she was married 66 years.
She is survived by her brother, Tom McKinney (Colleen) of Houston; daughters, Dani Cordova (Scott) of Houston, Debbie Rogers (Patrick) of Austin, and Barbara Baxter (Brian) of Norris, Tennessee.
Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Ashlee Lyons (Jeff) of Round Top, Blake Cordova (Jessica) of Houston, Jeremy Rogers (Caroline) of Dripping Springs, Derek Rogers of Austin, Stephanie Lemke (Dylan) of Liberty Hill, Mindy Wells (Jason) of Norris, Tennessee, Kristen Cunningham (Tyler) of Knoxville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Ava Cordova, Vivienne Cordova and Sawyer Cordova of Houston, Adalynn Lyons of Round Top, Ruby Rogers and Piper Rogers of Dripping Springs, Brysen Cunningham, Kate Cunningham, and Brooke Cunningham of Knoxville, Tennessee, Parker Wells, Reece Wells and Laine Wells of Norris, Tennessee.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service, with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating, at 1:30 p.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at Berry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church, 400 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
