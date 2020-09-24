Robert Hightower
Services for Robert Hightower, 69, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Hightower was born Feb. 11, 1951, and died Sept. 23, 2020.
Carolynn Hoot
Services for Carolynn Hoot, 49, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Ms. Hoot was born Aug. 23, 1971, in Hugo, Oklahoma, and died Sept. 21, 2020, in Corrigan.
Nancy Nix
Cremation arrangements for Nancy Nix, 80, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs.Nix was born May 4, 1940, and died Sept. 23, 2020, in Jasper.
