Sylvia Malnar, 81, of Lufkin was born January 20, 1941 to Syble (Price) and John Wylie Reed. She passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Services for Mrs. Malnar will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielders Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas. The family will welcome family and friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, and sewing. She made it her duty to take care of others. She also enjoyed traveling, and outings with the Red Hat Ladies. She really enjoyed cruises, and she loved fishing.
Special thanks to her friends, Lynda Blackburn, Martha McGaughey, Elena Beck and Hospice in the Pines.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Malnar, Sr. of Lufkin, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Rodney Dorman of Farmersville, Texas; bonus children, Triena Kitchens and husband Rodney of Lufkin, Texas, Diena Jones of Jewitt, Texas, Angela Bliss and husband Greg of Rockwood, Tennessee; and Eddie Malnar of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristina, Kyle, Tiffany, Brittney, Derek, Lucy, William, Jonathan, Chance, Alecia, and Morgan. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Raymond Reed and Wylie Clinton Reed; daughter, Karen Bryan; son, Burl Hartnett Jr., and great grandson, Jack Bryan.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
