Sylvia Malnar, 81, of Lufkin was born January 20, 1941 to Syble (Price) and John Wylie Reed. She passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Services for Mrs. Malnar will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielders Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas. The family will welcome family and friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.