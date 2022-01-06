Funeral services for Ivy May Lawson, 72, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Billy Jack Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Lawson was born May 23, 1949 in Doucette, Texas to the late Birty Louise (Sols) and Herbert Halton McAdams, and died Monday, January 3, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Lawson was a lifetime resident of the Lufkin/East Texas area. She was a CNA and had worked for several nursing homes and home health agencies. She loved to cook and adored her pets. Mrs. Lawson was a member of Chestnut Drive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and April Lawson of Lufkin, Kendall and Lesley Lawson of Hudson, and John Lawson, Jr. of Huntington; companion, Eugene Wright of Carthage; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, John T. Lawson, Sr.; and daughters, Tina Lawson Whitfield, Rhonda Kay Lawson Perry, and Cindy Adams.
Pallbearers will be Randall Schultz, Craig Lawson, Michael Lawson, Brady Lawson, Kyle Lawson, James Smikal, John Wesley Lawson, and Anthony Schultz.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
