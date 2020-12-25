Jack Hambrick, 63, of Wells, was born October 17, 1957 in Crockett, Texas, to JT Hambrick and Francis (Burks) Hambrick, and died Friday, December 18, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Hambrick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Megan Randall; son, James Randall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ginger and Elias and Robert and Sandra Hambrick Raynor and Frank; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; JT Hambrick and Francis Hambrick.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
