William Bunn
Graveside services for William Bunn, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wensley Cemetery in Leggett. Mr. Bunn was born Nov. 26, 1942, and died Dec. 14, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Curtis L. Cotton
Graveside services for Curtis L. Cotton, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Gann Cemetery. Mr. Cotton was born Feb. 3, 1925, and died Dec. 16, 2020, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Betty Inez Ferguson
Services for Betty Inez Ferguson, 84, of Evadale, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Farmer Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Harper’s Chapel Cemetery near Hemphill. Mrs. Ferguson was born June 23, 1936, in Bronson, and died Dec. 17, 2020, in Silsbee. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Opal Fleming
Graveside services for Opal Fleming, 80, of Crockett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Germany Community in Crockett. Mrs. Fleming was born July 18, 1940, in the Germany Community, and died Dec. 11, 2020, in Crockett. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Billie Joy Griggs
Billie Joy Griggs, 91, of Lufkin, died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. She was born June 22, 1929, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Sandra Reynolds
Services for Sandra Reynolds, 66, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Reynolds died Dec. 18, 2020, in Pollok.
Alice Thompson
Graveside services for Alice Thompson, 70, of Wells, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Mississippi and died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Robert Bryan Wilson
Graveside services for Robert Bryan Wilson, 49, of Lufkin, will be at noon Wednesday in the Gann Cemetery. Robert was born Feb. 14, 1971, in Biloxi, Mississippi, and died Dec. 17, 2020, in Galveston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
