Funeral services for Billy “Jack” Kirkland, 82, of Lufkin will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Rocky Hill — Sims Cemetery.
Jack was born August 23, 1940 in Odell, Texas the son of the late Murnell “Polly” (Nerren) and Charlie Boyd Kirkland. He passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Kirkland was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jack loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a master welder at Lufkin Industries for over 35 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was a jokester and always kept a positive attitude and a big smile, even through a long term illness.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Kirkland; his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Lisa Kirkland of Carlisle, Ronnie and Shannon Kirkland of Huntington, Jeff and Kelly Kirkland of Huntington, Mike and Tiffiny Jones of Huntington, and Buddy Jones of Huntington; his daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie Kirkland and fiancé Brad Turgeau of Huntington, and Angela and Budd Smith of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren, Kristina, April, Amber, Kris, Matt, Kenzie, Kelsey, Kolby, Ashley, Nick, Jake, Maggie, Justin, Brittany, Cody, Holly, Abby, Nate; several great-grandchildren; brother, Sammy and wife Charline Kirkland of Huntington; cousin, Kathy and Greg Caton of Huntington and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kirkland was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Bill Taylor, John Taylor, Clint Caton, Leslie Jones, Clark Hill, and Brad Turgeau.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hollis Mott, Greg Caton, George Griffin, and Jeff Lang.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Sean Moran for many years of care and to his therapists, Michelle Augustine and Fernando Chung, for their dedicated care.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
