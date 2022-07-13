Graveside services for Charlotte Marie Wells, 55, of Buna will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Berry Cemetery.
Charlotte, “Sugie” as most people called her, was born to Charles and Johnnie May (Richardson) Wells June 3, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida, being born as a military brat. When her father retired to Lufkin, she attended school from the first through the 10th grade, later getting her GED. She later attended Angelina College where she was certified as an EMT. Sugie had a huge heart and wanted to help people when they needed it the most.
Sugie’s roles in life were a child of God first, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She carried her love of God to all she knew.
Her intense love was for her sons and grandchildren and any other soul that needed a place to call home. To all her people she took care of, she was known as GiGi.
She lived her life the way she wanted, and voiced it too, and did not care what other people thought. Example of that attitude was the numerous colorful tattoos that she expressed on her body. Her love for horses, rodeo, music, and hanging out with family and friends were some of the things she enjoyed in life.
Sugie’s life was not easy due to her choices but later in life she turned to God for direction and her profound faith carried her through good and bad times.
Sugie is survived by her sons, Steven R. Drake and James Cody Drake; stepson, Michael Brandon Mann; adopted daughter, Paris Grant; grandchildren, Charles Bentley Drake and Kyleigh Grace Drake, Avalynne Bartam, and McKinley Homan; siblings, David Wells and Audrey Wells; sister by marriage, Stacey Strawther; and many nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Johnnie May Wells; son, Ethen John Drake; brother, Charles W. “Chuck” Wells II; sister-in-law, Evie Wells; and niece, Sara E. Wells.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Royce Drake, James Cody Drake, Charles Bentley Drake, and Michael Weisinger.
