Judy Anglin
Judy Anglin, born November 5, 1942, passed away February 19, 2021. Judy was born in Shreveport, LA but spent most of her life in Angelina county where she raised her kids, made friends, and watched grandkids grow up. Judy was well known in her community, as the one-time owner of Anglin Groceries, her time working at the Jamboree, and other various activities within the town. She enjoyed evening outings with friends to country shows, traveling to visit family in Louisiana, and being around family. Judy will be joining her daughter Susan Askey, mother Arrie “Doots” Luttrell, and friend/ Aunt Sue Baby Bagley in death. She is survived by her son Craig Anglin; daughter Christy Anglin; son in law Dave Askey; grandchildren: Adren Anglin, April Peoples, Windon Askey, Shawn Askey, Skylor Anglin; and great grandchildren: Kali, Cailie, Maddison, Kennedy, Will, Kayne, and Klaire. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
