Funeral services for Sherman Lynn Snelson, 68, of Huntington will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Manning Cemetery.
Mr. Snelson was born November 24, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Helen Joyce (Weaver) and Lynn Heidt Snelson, and died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Snelson was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He graduated with a Bachelor of Accounting from Sam Houston State University and worked for Carpets by Curiosity. Mr. Snelson enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and beekeeping. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, when his “goofy” side would be revealed. He was a member of Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Angela Dawn and Patrick Farmer of Huntington, Leah and Brandon Figgins of Fred; son and daughter-in-law, Jason Lynn and Ann Snelson of Arkansas; grandchildren who knew him as “Pop”, Elora, Brianna and Conner Flowers, Kiera and Khloe Figgins, Kolby, Krishtian, Khayman, Kheagan, Korah, Kel, Kwyn, Khyzen, and Kannon Snelson; sister and brother-in-law, Sharlon and Travis Jackson of Leggett; and aunts, Judy Runnels of Huntington and LaQuita Weaver of Splendora.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.