Kamiesha Fisher
Cremation for Kamiesha Fisher, 48, of Houston is under the director of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Fisher was born July 1, 1972, and died July 10, 2020, in Houston.
Pamela Gayle Hightower
Private services for Pamela Gayle Hightower, 68, of Bronson are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Ms. Hightower was born June 20, 1952, in Jasper. She died July 8, 2020, in Bronson.
Jerry Lynn Howell
Private services for Jerry Lynn Howell, 66, of the Kingtown community, are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Howell was born Jan. 22, 1954, in San Augustine County. He died July 9, 2020, in Nacogdoches County.
Kenneth Ocker
Services for Kenneth Ocker, 75, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Cochran was born Jan. 24, 1945, and died July 8, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.