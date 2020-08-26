Livia Grace Temple
Graveside services for Livia Grace Temple, infant daughter of Luke and Lindsay (Landry) Temple of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Old Union Cemetery with Dr. John W. Greene officiating.
Livia Grace was born August 19, 2020 in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died Sunday, August 23, 2020 in The Woodlands.
In addition to her parents, Livia Grace is survived by her brothers, Liam Temple and Lukas Temple of Lufkin; grandparents, Stanley and Julie Temple, Debbie Penn, all of Hudson, and Kenneth Landry of Lufkin; great-grandmothers, Carolyn Carroway and Billie Temple, both of Hudson; uncles and aunts, Zach and Kayleigh Temple of Tyler, Sara Temple of Hudson, Natalie Seifer and Izzy Chapa of Baytown; cousins, Evie and Jared Temple, Annalyse and Lexi Chapa; and a number of other relatives.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Temple Scholarship Fund, c/o Hudson ISD, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Lily’s Hope Foundation, 1148 S Cedar Crest Blvd., Lower Level, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18103 or online at www.lilyshopefoundation.org.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
