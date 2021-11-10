Sue Thomas was born on March 28, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lawrence William and Willie Hester Whisenant. She passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Lufkin with her family at her side.
Sue always had a passion for working with children and retired from the Lufkin Independent School District. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved her time singing in the Choir. What brought Sue the most joy was her family. She loved with such a big heart and was greatly loved in return. Her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother and being affectionately known as “Maw”.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, James Ray Thomas of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, James William and Jill Thomas of Cleburne; daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, Leigh-Ann and James Mathis Sr., James Jr., Carolyn and Hannah Mathis; sister, Martha Whisenant of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Asa Pillows of Apple Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Carolyn Whisenant of Hudson; sister-in-law and partner, Suzanne Thomas and Suzie Blanchard of Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel William Whisenant.
Graveside services for Sue will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Berry Cemetery, with Bro. Steve Cowart officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday at the cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Pillows, James Edward Pillows, Keith Reynolds and James Mathis, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.