Memorial services for Edward Moses Bollier, AKA Daddy, Pops, Pawpaw, and Santa, 91, of Apple Springs will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Edward was born September 12, 1929 in Minden, Louisiana to the late Walter Joel and Ruth Ardassa (McGahee) Bollier, along with his twin brother James Matthew. He passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence.
Edward grew up working very hard with his parents and 14 other siblings. He began his career in the plumbing field in 1949 when he started working with his brother-in-law, T.L. Hill, at Hill Plumbing. Later he worked at various plumbing companies. He worked with the City of Lufkin before his last endeavor of owning his own business, Bollier Plumbing and Hardware, which he ran very successfully in Onalaska, Texas.
Edward was very creative and loved working with wood. He made many crosses, note pads, jewelry boxes, walking canes and more, that he gave away to family, friends and those he came in contact with.
His love for children and the white beard he wore often made him a perfect Santa. He began dressing as Santa for his granddaughter Angela’s photography business. The photo sessions were a hit for young and old, so he continued to delight us for many years, bringing others joy during the holidays.
Edward loved the Lord with all his heart and he was strong in his faith. He served in churches and served his family and others with an open heart. Those that have been around him know of all the family tales of shenanigans and laughter he gave as well through the years.
As Edward’s health began to decline over the last few years, he had outside help and friendships along the way. Special thanks to caregiver Ethelrene Burnett Smith “Miss B”, physical therapist Sheridan Clark, and Affinity Hospice of Texas nurses, Helen Schultze, Peggy Smith and Gwen Grumbles, who helped him along this journey. Your help has been priceless.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen (Linscott) Bollier; grandson, Rickey William Hendry, Jr.; twin brother, James; brothers, Dale, Jerry, Kenneth, Willard and Grady; sisters, Elendar Bollier Barnes and Joyce Bollier Hill; three infant siblings; and mother of his children, Lula Mae Sexton.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James Edward and Susan Bollier of Pasadena; daughter and son-in-law, Linda Joyce (Bollier) and Rickey Hendry of Apple Springs; grandchildren and spouses, ReJeania (Bollier) and Rodney Canon of Boerne, James David and Tina Bollier of Florida, Weldon Edward and Angela Bollier of Galveston, Becky (Bollier) and Patrick Rowley of Huntsville, Angela (Hendry) Marcotte of Lufkin, Kimberley Hendry and Chris Chiasson of Hutto, and Jean (Hendry) and Scott Lucas of Bullard; great-grandchildren and spouses, Alicia Canon, Clint and Andrea Canon, Ryan and Rose McCarty, Corinne and Derek Brown, Sarah and Justin Cook, Kourtney Bollier, Erin Rowley, Emily Rowley, Jacob Marcotte, USMC SGT Joshua Marcotte and Julia Mokkonen, Sarah (Hendry) and Sean Rankin, Dustin and Ashley Fairchild, Teal Chiasson, Bryce and Devin Lucas, Kaitlyn Lucas, and Brayden Lucas; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mabel (Bollier) Singletary of Onalaska and Charlene (Bollier) Pierce of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Weldon and Nancy Bollier of Conroe; many nieces and nephews; and all those people around him that loved him as close as family, Toni Kilgore, Alice Dykes, and many others. Thank you, Brother Vic Bass, for being a great caring friend and officiating the service for our family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association: Lufkin, Texas Walk, 605 August Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/pawpawspack, or CASA of the Pines, P.O. Box 614, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
