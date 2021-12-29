Jimmie Dale Yarbrough (Raven)
Funeral services for Jimmie Dale Yarbrough (Raven), 68, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Dr. Fred Childs officiating.
Mr. Yarbrough was born September 13, 1953, in Beaumont, Texas, to Elton Yarbrough and Dimple (Childs) Yarbrough, and died Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home in Lufkin surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. Yarbrough carried on the family legacy as a truck driver, known as “Raven.” Although he began his early years as an over the road truck driver, the following 40+ years of his career were spent in the logging industry. He officially retired from truck driving, after working 38 years for Murray Brothers, in June of 2017. He strongly believed in a day’s hard work and providing for his family; however, his greatest joy was getting to be at home. Whether that meant he was sitting at the kitchen table or reclining in his favorite chair, he enjoyed watching old westerns, keeping up with the news, tuning into a Dallas Cowboy’s game or laughing at hilarious TikTok videos. His laugh was infectious and a delight to those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Olene Yarbrough of Lufkin, in whom he cherished; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon Dale and Joy Yarbrough of Zavalla; daughter, Tamra Dale Jackson of Lufkin; son, Jimmie Mahlon Yarbrough of Lufkin; son, Landon Childs Yarbrough of Lufkin; grandsons Layne and wife, Emily Yarbrough, Reiley Yarbrough, Jaise Yarbrough, Braxton Yarbrough, and Aidyn Jackson; granddaughter, Kendall Jackson; great-grandson, Brody Yarbrough; sister, Helen Wells; brother, Robert Yarbrough; brother-in-law, Milton Havard; sister-in-law, Sherrie Yarbrough; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy and Gwenda Britt; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Harold Crow; sisters-in-law, Charlene Wooten and Darlene Wooten; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommie Yarbrough and Michael Yarbrough; sisters, Miranda Havard and Pamela Yarbrough.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mahlon Yarbrough, Layne Yarbrough, Reiley Yarbrough, Jaise Yarbrough, Braxton Yarbrough and Aidyn Jackson.
Special memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
