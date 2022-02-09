Funeral services for Kevin Wayne Dickey, 42, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Seth Bowman officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at Muse Cemetery in Slocum.
Kevin was born January 22, 1980 in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at his residence.
Kevin was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a 1997 graduate of Lufkin High School. He enjoyed playing drums, and preferred rock and roll. He was an avid Championship Wrestling fan and enjoyed riding motorcycles and dirt bikes. Kevin’s love of animals revealed his heart of gold. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Billie (Bray) Dickey of Lufkin; mother, Gayle Saxton of Lufkin; father, Jack Dickey of Lufkin; father-in-law, Dale Bray of Lufkin; stepsisters, Micha Seeburg of El Paso, Leigh Gager of Huntington and Lindsey Gager of Wells; sisters-in-law, Frankie Cryan of Lufkin and Delinda Rochen of Waller; aunts and uncle, Brenda Moore of Lufkin, Kathy and Terry Bunkley of Abilene, and Vera Rushing of Onalaska; great-aunt and great-uncle, Myrna and Bobby Stovall of Elkhart; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Pat Saxton and Lloyd and Mary Dickey; mother-in-law, Sandra Sikes Bray; and stepmother, LaQuita Dickey.
Pallbearers will be James Cryan, Austin Cryan, Kevin Cromeens, Tappan Jayroe, Michael Perez, and Adam Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be A.C. Rains, Bobby Stovall, Jason Stovall, and Todd Gilcrease.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salvation Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 614, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or Blue Collar Mutts Rescue, 231 Beasley Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
