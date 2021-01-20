Dorris Laverne Williams 88, of Lufkin, was born January 17, 1932 in Wood County, TX to the late Drueceil (Steed) and Admiral Dewey Howle. She passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Woodland Heights Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, Lufkin, Texas, with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas. The family will receive loved ones and friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the funeral home.
Dorris was a loving Military Spouse, Mother, Business Owner and Counselor, she loved being with her family and she enjoyed dancing, and going to the casinos in Shreveport. She also enjoyed chatting with her friends and being there for folks when they needed a caring person to confide in, and to lean on for strength.
She is survived by her son, Paul Williams and wife Debbie of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Emma Williams of San Diego, CA, LTJG Joshua Williams USN of Sasebo, Japan, and Christopher Williams of Hudson, TX; brother, Kenneth Howle of Bay City, TX; daughter-in-law, Maleia Williams of Hudson, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, LTC Billie G. Williams USA, Ret.; son, William “Matt” Williams; brother, Gene Howle; sister, Reba Nell Howle.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.comv
