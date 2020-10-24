Dorothy Marie Carnley
Graveside services for Dorothy Marie Carnley, 93, of Huntington, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Bro. Coleman Farmer officiating.
Mrs. Carnley was born in Goodrich, Texas, on May 27, 1927. She grew up and lived in Diboll until she met and married Jack A. Carnley. They lived in and around Diboll until he entered the Border Patrol in 1954. They served in El Paso, Texas; Fresno, California; Ft. Hancock, Texas; Laredo, Texas; and Brackettville, Texas until he retired in 1974, at which time they relocated to Huntington, Texas.
She was passionate about her church, Huntington First Baptist, and she faithfully served God all of her life. She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and was lovingly known as Muddy to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Allen and husband Dale of Huntington; their children: Nathan (Pete) Allen of Campbell River, BC, Canada, Dale (Jake) Allen, Jr. of Berryville, Arkansas, Rebekah Wagley and her husband Spencer of Athens, Texas; her daughter, Jackie Farmer and husband Coleman of Brady, Texas: their children, Karri Ann Reynolds and husband Daman of San Angelo, Texas and Wendell C. Farmer and his wife Brittany of Sidney, Texas; grandson, Patrick B. Carnley and his wife Miriam of Lufkin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Susan Dorsett of Lufkin; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-great grands; sister, Joyce Burkett and her husband Ed of Lufkin; brother, Gary Windsor and his wife Barbara of Diboll; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Carnley was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Savatha Windsor; her beloved aunt who raised the youngest after the death of their parents, Emma Windsor; husband, Jack A. Carnley; son, Kenneth P. Carnley; brothers, E. Dale Windsor, Leonard G. Windsor, and W. D. Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carnley’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
