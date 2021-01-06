Michael Albritton
Private services for Michael Albritton, 75, of San Augustine, are being held for family. Michael was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Port Arthur and died Jan. 3, 2021, in San Augustine.
Joe Davis
Graveside services for Joe Davis, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Broaddus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:15-10 a.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Joe was born July 2, 1948, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Daniel Garvey
Services for Daniel Garvey, 31, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary Chapel. He was born Oct. 28, 1989, in Houston and died Dec. 28, 2020. His internment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Eric Harrison
Graveside services for Eric Harrison, 48, of Diboll, were held Tuesday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Harrison was born June 2, 1972, in Lufkin and died Jan. 2, 2021, in Conroe. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Fred L. Matzenbacher
Services for Fred L. Matzenbacher, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Matzenbacher was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Pittsburg, Kansas, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Lufkin.
Angel Mireles
Services for Angel Mireles, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery. Mr. Mireles was born Nov. 1, 1954, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Roy Franklin Risinger
Services for Roy Franklin Risinger, 72, of Houston, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington. Roy was born Nov. 20, 1948, and died Jan. 1, 2021, in a Houston hospital. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Evelyn Sessions
Services for Evelyn Sessions, 54, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and visitation from noon to 1 p.m. at All Families Mortuary Center. She was born May 4, 1966, and died Dec. 24, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Inurnment will be at Salem Cemetery, Salem.
Michael Spencer
Graveside services for Michael Spencer, 55, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nigton Memorial Park and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary Center. He was born March 23, 1965, and died Dec. 30, 2020, at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Warren Samuel 'Sam' Jacobs Taylor
Services for Warren Samuel “Sam” Jacobs Taylor, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Taylor died Jan. 4, 2021, in Lufkin.
Katherine Wilson
Private graveside services for Katherine Wilson, 70, of Broaddus, were held for family. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 26, 1950, in Houston and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Conroe.
