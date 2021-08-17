Barbara Bridges Brownlee
Services for Barbara Bridges Brownlee, 79, of Pineland, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Barbara was born May 27, 1942, in Macon, Georgia, and died Aug. 13, 2021, in Pineland.
Velton Cummings
Services for Velton Cummings, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Cummings was born February 9, 1947, in Pampa and died Aug. 16, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
