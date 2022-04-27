Funeral services for Dewey J. Karnes, 95, of Hudson will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother William Wooten and Brother Louie Lawson officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Karnes was born April 13, 1927 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Helen (Miller) and Dewey George Karnes, and died Monday, April 25, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Karnes resided in Angelina County most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a pipefitter with the Pipeliners Local Union 798 for 50 plus years. Mr. Karnes had served on the Hudson Water Supply board and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Joe Stephens of Nacogdoches and Teresa and Johnny Johnson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, David and Sherry Karnes of Lufkin; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Rita Karnes of Defiance, Ohio and Richard and Susie Karnes of Ney, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice (Hales) Karnes; brothers, Robert “Bob” Karnes, Wayne Karnes, and Kenneth Karnes; and sister, Betty Nagel.
Pallbearers will be Mason Wheeler, Terry Wheeler, Aaron Davis, Jay Murray, Braden Wheeler, and Jake Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Kessinger, J.D. Shook, and Ryan Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, P.O. Box 271561, Houston, Texas 77277.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
