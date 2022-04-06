Funeral services for William C. Wade, 59, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Zavalla First Baptist Church with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Wade was born February 5, 1963 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Monday, April 4, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Wade was a lifetime resident of Zavalla. He was a Police Officer with the Diboll Police Department for 10 years and an Angelina County Constable for the Zavalla area for 20 years. He was also a past member of the Diboll and Zavalla Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a mason with the Angelina Masonic Lodge #1263 A.F. & A.M. Mr. Wade was a member of Zavalla First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Lesley Wade of Zavalla; grandchildren, Wymberley Wade and Carter Wade, both of Zavalla; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike and Susan Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana and Cliff Wade of Zavalla; sisters, Grenetta Ross of Zavalla, Juanita Malone of Lufkin, Jo Cooper of Zavalla, and Billie Cooper of Prattville, Alabama; mother of his children, Katrina Wolfe; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evie (Hopkins) and W.C. Wade; biological father, Harmon A. Wade; sister, Michelle Wade; and brothers-in-law, Charles Cooper and don Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Bailey, Bobby Epperly, Joey Courtney, Mike Smith, Cliff Wade, Steve Holle, Walter Cooper, and William Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Wade, Carter Wade, Junior Grimes, and Danny Anders.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 30, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
