R.A. Wall
R.A. Wall, 86, was born March 12, 1934 in Crockett, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1954-1956. He resided in Lufkin most of his life where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years. He went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 7, 2021.
R.A., “Pawpaw”, loved every second of life. He always had a smile on his face. He loved his wife, his children, and his grandchildren more than anything. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with family or to attend a ballgame for his grandkids. Pawpaw had such a great sense of humor and loved telling stories. He served as Vice Chairman of the board at Angelina Federal Employees Credit Union for the last 33 years. R.A. also co-owned Young World Daycare with his wife until they retired. Pawpaw never met a stranger and touched so many people’s lives.
R.A. was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Arwine Wall and Blanche (Tunstell) Wall; and sister, Dorothy McDonald.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Susie Wall of Lufkin; son, Brad Wall and wife Debra of Lufkin; daughter, Pamela McPherson and husband David of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brance Wall, Kelcye Wallace and husband Jake, Cortland McPherson, and Cutter McPherson, all of Lufkin; great-grandson, Colt Wallace of Lufkin; sister, Beatrice Stovall of Lufkin; brother, Jim Wall and wife Linda of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2909 E. Lufkin Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Per Pawpaw’s request, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
