Margaret Elizabeth Wyrick
Memorial services for Margaret Elizabeth Wyrick, 32, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. on the pier in Galveston, Texas with Minister Heather L. Moore officiating.
Margaret was born April 15, 1988 in Ft. Ord, California, the daughter of Peter Randall Wyrick and Angela Dawn (Cravens) Hamon, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lufkin.
Margaret was a very friendly person and enjoyed shopping. She loved her friends and family and to make people laugh. Margaret overcame many challenges and had a personality bigger than life.
She is survived by her daughter, Josephine Crawford of Lufkin; mother, Angela Hamon of Lufkin; boyfriend, Shaun Benoit of Lufkin; brother, Jason Lee Hamon of Brenham, TX; along with numerous friends and family.
Special memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
