Angel Mireles
Funeral services for Angel Mireles, 66, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Mireles was born November 1, 1954 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Mateo Mireles and Irene (Hernandez) Mireles, and died Monday, January 4, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Mireles was a hard worker. He loved to cook with his wife and spend time at home with his family. He also loved to read his bible and listen to music. He cherished his time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rosalba Mireles of Lufkin; daughter, Marina Mireles-Hernandez of San Luis Potosi, Mexico; son and daughter-in-law, Luis and Laura Perez of Crockett, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Juan Murillo of Bryan, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Cesar Lopez of Lufkin; granddaughters, Christina Alonso and Maria Alonso; grandson, Isaac Perez; granddaughters, Ruth Perez and Victoria Perez; grandson, Kevin Murillo; granddaughter, Leslie Murillo; grandsons, Abraham Lopez and Christian Lopez; granddaughter, Camila Lopez; sister, Valvina Mireles; brother, Pedro Mireles; mother-in-law, Aurora Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Mr. Mireles was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Luis Perez, Gustavo Hernandez, Abraham Lopez, Kevin Murillo, Isaac Perez, Cesar Lopez, and Juan Murillo.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
