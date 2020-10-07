Edith Elaine Burlin
Edith Elaine Burlin, 79, of Lufkin, was born October 19, 1940 in Bryan, Texas, to Norris Burt and Hazel (Hyden) Burt, and died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Lufkin.
She loved her family dearly and was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She managed apartments in Lufkin, TX, College Station, TX, and in the Dallas area for over 30 years. She loved her tenants very much.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Eddie Allen of Lufkin, TX; sister, Pam Meier of Bryan, TX; grandson and spouse, Kyle and Sarah Allen of Lufkin, TX; grandson and fiancé, Kalon Allen and Misty Norman of Lufkin, TX; grandson and fiancé, Trey Funderburg and Regina Stuckley of Dallas, TX; grandson, Austin Funderburg of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Kati Funderburg of College Station, TX; great-grandchildren, Eden Funderburg of Dallas, TX, Kaine Allen, Kaden Allen, Acen Allen, Dawson Noman, and McKinzy Norman all of Lufkin, TX; nephew and spouse, Kevin and Betty Meier; niece and spouse, Kimberly and Doug Weiser; great-nephews, Keaton and Sam Weiser, Cody and wife Emily Meier; great-niece, Courtney Meier all of College Station, TX; along with numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sondra Funderburg; son, Curt Burlin; and brother, Wayne Burt.
Special thanks to Dr. Abraham Cheriyan and the staff at Woodland Heights hospital.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the hospice organization of your choice. Mother always loved and cared about helping others.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Steep Hollow Cemetery in Bryan, TX.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
