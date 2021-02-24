Edward Moses Bollier
Services for Edward Moses Bollier, 91, of Apple Springs, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Bollier was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Minden, Louisiana, and died Feb. 20, 2021, in Apple Springs.
Sterling Booker, Jr.
A memorial visitation for Sterling Booker, Jr., 71, of Zavalla, will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Booker was born Dec. 29, 1949, and died Feb. 20, 2021, in Lufkin.
Don Burrous
Don Burrous was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Burke, and died Jan. 26, 2021, at home in Oatman, Arizona.
William 'Butch' Cantrell
Services for William “Butch” Cantrell, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at a later date. Mr. Cantrell was born Nov. 4, 1958, and died Feb. 16, 2021, at a local nursing home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eugene Irving Clay
Services for Eugene Irving Clay, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Clay died Feb. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Christopher Edwin Finch
Services for Christopher Edwin Finch, 38, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Christopher was born Sept. 11, 1982, and died Feb. 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Terry Elaine (Parker) Flowers
Graveside services for Terry Elaine (Parker) Flowers, 79, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born June 4, 1944, in Lufkin and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Winter Garden, Florida. Newcomer Cremations, directors.
Melba L. Havard
Services for Melba L. Havard, 97, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Havard was born April 16, 1923, and died Feb. 19, 2021, in a Nacogdoches assisted living facility. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel.
Anita Louise Jones
Services for Anita Louise Jones, 78, of Houston, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Ms. Jones was born Jan. 6, 1943, and died Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston.
Cynthia Marshall
Services for Cynthia Marshall, 64, of La Porte, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Marshall died Feb. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Thomas 'T' Maxon Jr.
Thomas “T” Maxon Jr., 56, of Lufkin, was born July 6, 1964, and died Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Samuel Richard Moore
Services for Samuel Richard Moore, 58, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Moore died Feb. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Merlien Moses
Cremation services for Merlien Moses, 77, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Moses was born June 10, 1943, and died Feb. 21, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Donald Smith
Services for Donald Smith, 68, of Houston are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Smith died Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston.
Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson
Services for Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Steveson was born June 6, 1942, and died Feb. 21, 2021, in a local hospital.
Winda Donell Kendrick Stringer
Services for Winda Donell Kendrick Stringer, 72, of Lumberton, were held Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie. Mrs. Stringer was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Groveton and died Feb. 20, 2021, in Lumberton.
John Kent 'JK' Taylor
Services for John Kent "JK" Taylor, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Taylor was born Jan. 6, 1941, and died Feb. 22, 2021, in a local hospital.
Kenneth Wayne Wells
Services for Kenneth Wayne Wells, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Wells was born Nov. 29, 1958, and died Feb. 14, 2021, in a Conroe hospital. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jimmie Ray Whipple
A private graveside service for Jimmie Ray Whipple, 87, of Lufkin, will be at Houston National Cemetery. He was born June 28, 1933, and died Feb. 18, 2021, at a local nursing home. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Ronnie Edward Wilkins
Services for Ronnie Edward Wilkins, 73, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Wilkins was born July 11, 1947, and died Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
