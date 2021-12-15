Graveside services for Neva Cassels Holmes, 79, of Lufkin were held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Newman Cemetery with Brother Ricky Carrell officiating.
Mrs. Holmes was born July 26, 1942 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Mildred (Holland) and Garland Waley, and was raised by Mamie (Russell) and Edward Cassels. She died Friday, December 10, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Holmes attended Massey Business College and was an Office Manager for many years. She was a Christian.
Survivors include her sister, Susie C. Jordan and husband Lawrence “Buddy” Jordan; brother, Dale Frost and wife Lavera Frost; daughter, Nicole Marler and husband Mike Marler; son, Bobby Dale Daniel and Yvette Carlton; grandchildren, Charlie Pierce, Jackie Pierce, Anna Daniel, Reyna Moss, Lucas Daniel, Morgan Daniel, Josh Williams, Ashley Williams, Jace Williams, and Rylan Marler; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg Holmes and wife Sammie Holmes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe Darryl Daniel; and husband, Lynn Holmes.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
