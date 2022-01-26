A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Sherwood Forrest, 62, of Apple Springs, Texas.
Mr. Forrest was born January 21, 1960, in Lufkin, Texas, to Arthur D. Forrest and Nellev (Pillows) Forrest, and died Monday, January 24, 2022, in Apple Springs, Texas.
Mr. Forrest was a loving husband, father, and a one of a kind soul. He enjoyed being outside, taking the kids on their first hunt, plowing the fields, and raising livestock. His hobbies included construction work, spending time with the kids, and watching old westerns by the campfire.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Forrest of Apple Springs, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Brittany Forrest, Justin and Jana Forrest, all of Apple Springs; grandchildren; Clayton, Saige, BayLeigh “Tootie”, Granger “Pine Knot”, and Kenzie, all of Apple Springs; great-grandchildren, Oakland and Braelee; sister, Jacqueline Hodge of Onalaska; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Ronnie Arledge; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Jayne Forrest; sister and brother-in-law, Felicia and Al Jernigan; brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Jennifer Forrest, all of Apple Springs; sister-in-law, Sheila Swan of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patty and Wilbert Sodolak of Houston; along with bushels of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur D. Forrest and Nellev (Pillows) Forrest; father-in-law, Wayne Prestidge; mother-in-law, Erna Prestidge; brother, Walter Kirk Forrest; brothers-in-law, Abe Swan, Daniel Prestidge, David Prestidge and John Hodge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.